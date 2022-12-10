 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Milwaukee Bradley Tech stops Chicago Bowen in snug affair 62-55

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Milwaukee Bradley Tech defeated Chicago Bowen 62-55 at Chicago Bowen High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 6, Chicago Bowen squared off with Chicago Air Force in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News