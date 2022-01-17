Milwaukee Academy Of Science's determined rally upends Chicago DePaul College Prep 46-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee Academy Of Science awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 46-30 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep at Chicago Depaul College Prep on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Rams, who began with a 11-10 edge over the Novas through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams took a 25-21 lead over the Novas heading to the half locker room.

Recently on January 11 , Chicago DePaul College Prep squared up on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

