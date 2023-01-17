Milford dances past Georgetown La Salette 47-34

Milford trucked Georgetown La Salette on the road to a 47-34 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 10, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Milford took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 3 at Milford High School. For a full recap, click here.
