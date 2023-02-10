Metamora knocked off East Peoria 60-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 10.

Metamora darted in front of East Peoria 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds' shooting moved in front for a 23-16 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

East Peoria didn't give up, slicing the gap to 37-32 in the third quarter.

The Redbirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-18 edge.

