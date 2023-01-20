Metamora wallops Chicago Bogan 77-47

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Metamora broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-47 explosion on Chicago Bogan in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.
