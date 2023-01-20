 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora wallops Chicago Bogan 77-47

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Metamora broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-47 explosion on Chicago Bogan in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.

In recent action on January 16, Metamora faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chicago Bogan took on Chicago Dunbar on January 12 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

