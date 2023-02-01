Metamora tops Pekin 53-41

Metamora dumped Pekin 53-41 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

Metamora opened with a 19-5 advantage over Pekin through the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 36-16 intermission margin at the Dragons' expense.

Metamora steamrolled to a 49-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons narrowed the gap 16-4 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

