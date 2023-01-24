Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 17-6 margin over Morton after the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense charged in front for a 33-15 lead over the Potters at the half.

Metamora struck to a 49-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds' advantage was wide enough to weather the Potters' 19-13 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.