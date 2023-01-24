Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Metamora drew first blood by forging a 17-6 margin over Morton after the first quarter.
The Redbirds' offense charged in front for a 33-15 lead over the Potters at the half.
Metamora struck to a 49-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Redbirds' advantage was wide enough to weather the Potters' 19-13 margin in the final quarter.
