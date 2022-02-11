 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora survives taut tilt with Washington 50-45

Metamora edged Washington in a close 50-45 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Metamora opened with a 24-22 advantage over Washington through the first quarter.

Metamora's influence showed as it carried a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 16-16 fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 5, Metamora faced off against Dunlap and Washington took on Danville on February 5 at Washington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

