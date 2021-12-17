Metamora smashes through Morton 62-42

Metamora's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Morton during a 62-42 blowout on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 11 , Morton squared up on Washington in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Metamora moved in front of Morton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.
Metamora opened a tight 27-20 gap over Morton at halftime.
Metamora took control in the third quarter with a 44-29 advantage over Morton.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.