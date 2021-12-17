Metamora smashes through Morton 62-42

Metamora's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Morton during a 62-42 blowout on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Metamora moved in front of Morton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

Metamora opened a tight 27-20 gap over Morton at halftime.

Metamora took control in the third quarter with a 44-29 advantage over Morton.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.