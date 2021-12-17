 Skip to main content
Metamora smashes through Morton 62-42

Metamora's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Morton during a 62-42 blowout on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 11 , Morton squared up on Washington in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Metamora moved in front of Morton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

Metamora opened a tight 27-20 gap over Morton at halftime.

Metamora took control in the third quarter with a 44-29 advantage over Morton.

