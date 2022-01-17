Metamora slips past Oak Park 61-58

Metamora topped Oak Park 61-58 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
Recently on January 8 , Metamora squared up on Pekin in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Metamora's shooting darted to a 61-58 lead over Oak Park at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.