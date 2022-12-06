Metamora shuts off the power on Washington 62-25

Metamora dismissed Washington by a 62-25 count in Illinois boys basketball on December 6.

Metamora jumped in front of Washington 22-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds' shooting charged in front for a 39-17 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Metamora roared to a 59-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 4-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

