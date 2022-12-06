 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora shuts off the power on Washington 62-25

Metamora dismissed Washington by a 62-25 count in Illinois boys basketball on December 6.

Metamora jumped in front of Washington 22-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds' shooting charged in front for a 39-17 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Metamora roared to a 59-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 4-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Metamora and Washington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Metamora High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

