Metamora shuts off the power on Washington 62-25

Metamora dismissed Washington by a 62-25 count in Illinois boys basketball on December 6.
Metamora jumped in front of Washington 22-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Redbirds' shooting charged in front for a 39-17 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Metamora roared to a 59-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers enjoyed a 4-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Metamora and Washington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Metamora High School last season. Click here for a recap
