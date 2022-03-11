Metamora sews up Chicago Simeon 50-47

Metamora wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 50-47 victory over Chicago Simeon on March 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Metamora drew first blood by forging an 18-12 margin over Chicago Simeon after the first quarter.

Chicago Simeon took a 26-25 lead over Metamora heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed the Wolverines with a 37-34 lead over the Redbirds heading into the third quarter.

Metamora's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 16-10 scoring edge over Chicago Simeon.

