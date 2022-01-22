 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Metamora sets a fast pace to trip Bradley-Bourbonnais 66-51

  • 0

Metamora raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-51 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.

Recently on January 17 , Metamora squared up on Oak Park in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Redbirds jumped on top in front of the Boilermakers 66-51 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News