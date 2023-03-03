Metamora grabbed a 65-50 victory at the expense of Peoria Richwoods in Illinois boys basketball action on March 3.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Metamora and Peoria Richwoods settling for a 13-13 first-quarter knot.

The Knights took a 27-26 lead over the Redbirds heading to the intermission locker room.

Metamora broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-39 lead over Peoria Richwoods.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 20-11 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Metamora and Peoria Richwoods squared off with Feb. 23, 2022 at Metamora High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Peoria Manual . Click here for a recap. Metamora took on East Peoria on Feb. 24 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.