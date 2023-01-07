Metamora rides the rough off East Peoria 63-53

Playing with a winning hand, Metamora trumped East Peoria 63-53 at Metamora on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Metamora and East Peoria played in a 69-40 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 30, Metamora faced off against Gulfport Harrison Central and East Peoria took on Fairbury Prairie Central on December 30 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.