Metamora records sound decision over Rock Island 68-64

Metamora found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 68-64 at Metamora High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Redbirds opened with a 15-7 advantage over the Rocks through the first quarter.

Metamora's offense darted to a 33-22 lead over Rock Island at the half.

Metamora's edge showed as it carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Rock Island fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Metamora would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

