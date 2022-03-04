 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Metamora records sound decision over Rock Island 68-64

  • 0

Metamora found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 68-64 at Metamora High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 25 , Metamora squared up on Washington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Redbirds opened with a 15-7 advantage over the Rocks through the first quarter.

Metamora's offense darted to a 33-22 lead over Rock Island at the half.

Metamora's edge showed as it carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Rock Island fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Metamora would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News