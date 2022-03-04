Metamora records sound decision over Rock Island 68-64

Metamora found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 68-64 at Metamora High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on February 25 , Metamora squared up on Washington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Redbirds opened with a 15-7 advantage over the Rocks through the first quarter.
Metamora's offense darted to a 33-22 lead over Rock Island at the half.
Metamora's edge showed as it carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rock Island fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Metamora would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
