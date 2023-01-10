Metamora produces precision performance against Washington 51-27

Metamora's river of points eventually washed away Washington in a 51-27 cavalcade at Metamora on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Metamora drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Washington after the first quarter.
The Redbirds registered a 22-8 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Metamora jumped to a 35-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 16-7 margin in the closing period.
