Metamora produces precision performance against Washington 51-27

Metamora's river of points eventually washed away Washington in a 51-27 cavalcade at Metamora on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Washington after the first quarter.

The Redbirds registered a 22-8 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Metamora jumped to a 35-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 16-7 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.