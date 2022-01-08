Metamora overcomes Pekin in competitive affair 45-41

A tight-knit tilt turned in Metamora's direction just enough to squeeze past Pekin 45-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Redbirds made the first move by forging a 14-9 margin over the Dragons after the first quarter.
Metamora's offense moved to a 26-17 lead over Pekin at the intermission.
Metamora's upper hand showed as it carried a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pekin rallied in the fourth quarter, but Metamora skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on December 30, Metamora faced off against Wheaton-Warrenville South and Pekin took on Peoria Richwoods on December 29 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.
