Metamora overcomes Pekin in competitive affair 45-41

A tight-knit tilt turned in Metamora's direction just enough to squeeze past Pekin 45-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Redbirds made the first move by forging a 14-9 margin over the Dragons after the first quarter.

Metamora's offense moved to a 26-17 lead over Pekin at the intermission.

Metamora's upper hand showed as it carried a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pekin rallied in the fourth quarter, but Metamora skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

