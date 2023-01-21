Metamora overcomes Lorton South County in seat-squirming affair 61-59

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Metamora had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lorton South County 61-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 19-14 margin over Lorton South County after the first quarter.

The Redbirds opened a small 38-32 gap over the Stallions at halftime.

Lorton South County showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 48-46.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

