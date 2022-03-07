 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora overcomes early deficit to stop Wheaton St. Francis 60-44

Metamora awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 60-44 win over Wheaton St. Francis in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Wheaton St. Francis started on steady ground by forging a 13-8 lead over Metamora at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Redbirds broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-26 lead over the Spartans.

Recently on March 1 , Metamora squared up on Rochelle in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

