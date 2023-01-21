Metamora outlasts Peoria Manual in topsy-turvy battle 58-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Metamora spurred past Peoria Manual 58-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
Last season, Metamora and Peoria Manual faced off on January 29, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Metamora faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Peoria Manual took on Pekin on January 14 at Pekin High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.