Metamora nets nifty victory over Morton 56-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Metamora's direction just enough to squeeze past Morton 56-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Metamora opened with a 10-9 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

The Potters came from behind to grab the advantage 28-27 at halftime over the Redbirds.

Metamora broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-50 lead over Morton.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

