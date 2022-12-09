 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Metamora nets nifty victory over Morton 56-50

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Metamora's direction just enough to squeeze past Morton 56-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Metamora opened with a 10-9 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

The Potters came from behind to grab the advantage 28-27 at halftime over the Redbirds.

Metamora broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-50 lead over Morton.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Metamora and Morton faced off on February 15, 2022 at Metamora High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Morton squared off with Canton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News