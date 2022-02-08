Metamora knocks off Normal Community West 52-49

Metamora poked just enough holes in Normal Community West's defense to garner a taut 52-49 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.

The Redbirds broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-49 lead over the Wildcats.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.