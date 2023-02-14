Metamora's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 71-48 win over Dunlap in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 15-10 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 29-20 halftime margin at the Eagles' expense.

Metamora roared to a 52-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 19-18 in the last stanza.

Last season, Metamora and Dunlap squared off with February 5, 2022 at Dunlap High School last season.

