Metamora flies high over Peoria Richwoods 77-57

Metamora dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 77-57 victory over Peoria Richwoods in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Redbirds' offense moved to a 32-26 lead over the Knights at halftime.

In recent action on February 15, Metamora faced off against Morton and Peoria Richwoods took on Champaign Central on February 11 at Champaign Central High School.

