Metamora flies high over Canton 77-27

Metamora showed no mercy to Canton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 77-27 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Metamora opened with a 17-11 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
The Redbirds' shooting steamrolled in front for a 46-19 lead over the Little Giants at the half.
Metamora pulled to a 69-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redbirds held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Metamora and Canton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Metamora High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Metamora faced off against Washington and Canton took on Peoria Christian on December 5 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
