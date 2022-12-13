Metamora flies high over Canton 77-27

Metamora showed no mercy to Canton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 77-27 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Metamora opened with a 17-11 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Redbirds' shooting steamrolled in front for a 46-19 lead over the Little Giants at the half.

Metamora pulled to a 69-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redbirds held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.