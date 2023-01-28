Metamora escapes close call with Peoria 53-44

Yes, Metamora looked relaxed while edging Peoria, but no autographs please after its 53-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
The first quarter gave Metamora a 21-10 lead over Peoria.
The Redbirds opened a narrow 31-19 gap over the Lions at halftime.
Peoria rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-30.
The Lions closed the lead with a 14-12 margin in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 20, Peoria faced off against Normal West and Metamora took on Peoria Manual on January 21 at Metamora High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.