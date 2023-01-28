Metamora escapes close call with Peoria 53-44

Yes, Metamora looked relaxed while edging Peoria, but no autographs please after its 53-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 21-10 lead over Peoria.

The Redbirds opened a narrow 31-19 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Peoria rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-30.

The Lions closed the lead with a 14-12 margin in the fourth quarter.

