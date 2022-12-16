Metamora designs winning blueprint against Pekin 60-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Metamora prevailed over Pekin 60-44 at Pekin High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 20-15 lead over Pekin.

The Redbirds opened a close 32-19 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.

Metamora and Pekin each scored in the third quarter.

The Redbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Metamora and Pekin squared off with January 8, 2022 at Metamora High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Pekin faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Metamora took on Morton on December 9 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.

