Metamora designs winning blueprint against Pekin 60-44

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Metamora prevailed over Pekin 60-44 at Pekin High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 20-15 lead over Pekin.

The Redbirds opened a close 32-19 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.

Metamora and Pekin each scored in the third quarter.

The Redbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-8 advantage in the frame.

