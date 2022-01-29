Metamora denies Peoria Manual's challenge 60-48

Metamora grabbed a 60-48 victory at the expense of Peoria Manual in Illinois boys basketball action on January 29.

Metamora darted in front of Peoria Manual 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Metamora's offense darted to a 31-21 lead over Peoria Manual at halftime.

Metamora took control in the third quarter with a 43-32 advantage over Peoria Manual.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.