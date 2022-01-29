 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora denies Peoria Manual's challenge 60-48

Metamora grabbed a 60-48 victory at the expense of Peoria Manual in Illinois boys basketball action on January 29.

Metamora darted in front of Peoria Manual 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Metamora's offense darted to a 31-21 lead over Peoria Manual at halftime.

Metamora took control in the third quarter with a 43-32 advantage over Peoria Manual.

In recent action on January 22, Peoria Manual faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Metamora took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on January 22 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap

