Metamora denies Peoria Manual's challenge 60-48

Metamora grabbed a 60-48 victory at the expense of Peoria Manual in Illinois boys basketball action on January 29.
Metamora darted in front of Peoria Manual 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Metamora's offense darted to a 31-21 lead over Peoria Manual at halftime.
Metamora took control in the third quarter with a 43-32 advantage over Peoria Manual.
In recent action on January 22, Peoria Manual faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Metamora took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on January 22 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.