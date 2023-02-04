Metamora didn't tinker with Peoria Notre Dame, scoring a 68-45 result in the win column on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 28, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Galesburg . For a full recap, click here. Metamora took on Peoria on January 28 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.