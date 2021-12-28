Metamora darts by Rock Island in easy victory 65-44

Metamora painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island's defense for a 65-44 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 19-12 lead over Rock Island.

Metamora opened a close 35-23 gap over Rock Island at the intermission.

Metamora enjoyed an enormous margin over Rock Island with a 50-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

