Metamora darts by Rock Island in easy victory 65-44

Metamora painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island's defense for a 65-44 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

In recent action on December 14, Rock Island faced off against Normal and Metamora took on Bloomington on December 22 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 19-12 lead over Rock Island.

Metamora opened a close 35-23 gap over Rock Island at the intermission.

Metamora enjoyed an enormous margin over Rock Island with a 50-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

