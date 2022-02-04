 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora collects victory over Bartonville Limestone 59-45

  0

Metamora grabbed a 59-45 victory at the expense of Bartonville Limestone in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.

The Rockets started on steady ground by forging a 19-11 lead over the Redbirds at the end of the first quarter.

The Redbirds registered a 32-24 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

The Redbirds moved in front of the Rockets 42-39 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 20, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Dunlap and Metamora took on Peoria Manual on January 29 at Peoria Manual High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

