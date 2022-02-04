Metamora collects victory over Bartonville Limestone 59-45

Metamora grabbed a 59-45 victory at the expense of Bartonville Limestone in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.

The Rockets started on steady ground by forging a 19-11 lead over the Redbirds at the end of the first quarter.

The Redbirds registered a 32-24 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

The Redbirds moved in front of the Rockets 42-39 going into the fourth quarter.

