 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Metamora clips Springfield in tight victory 36-30

  • 0

Metamora topped Springfield 36-30 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

The Senators authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Redbirds 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators darted a tight margin over the Redbirds as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Metamora put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Springfield 11-4 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 17, Springfield faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Metamora took on Bloomington on December 22 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News