Metamora clips Springfield in tight victory 36-30

Metamora topped Springfield 36-30 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

The Senators authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Redbirds 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators darted a tight margin over the Redbirds as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Metamora put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Springfield 11-4 in the last stanza.

