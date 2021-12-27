Metamora clips Springfield in tight victory 36-30

Metamora topped Springfield 36-30 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
The Senators authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Redbirds 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Senators darted a tight margin over the Redbirds as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
Metamora put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Springfield 11-4 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 17, Springfield faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Metamora took on Bloomington on December 22 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.