Metamora casts spell on Dunlap 62-54

With little to no wiggle room, Metamora nosed past Dunlap 62-54 at Dunlap High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 14-12 lead over Dunlap.

The Redbirds fought to a 27-23 half margin at the Eagles' expense.

Metamora moved to a 50-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 14-12 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Metamora and Dunlap played in a 61-27 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Dunlap faced off against Morton and Metamora took on East Peoria on January 7 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.

