Metamora blitzes Canton in dominating victory 75-44

Metamora showed it had the juice to douse Canton in a points barrage during a 75-44 win in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 21-10 lead over Canton.

The Redbirds' shooting steamrolled in front for a 45-20 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Metamora roared to a 65-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 10-8 advantage in the frame.

