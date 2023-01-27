Metamora blitzes Canton in dominating victory 75-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora showed it had the juice to douse Canton in a points barrage during a 75-44 win in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 21-10 lead over Canton.

The Redbirds' shooting steamrolled in front for a 45-20 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Metamora roared to a 65-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 10-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Metamora and Canton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Canton faced off against Morton and Metamora took on Peoria Manual on January 21 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.

