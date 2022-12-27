Mesa dispatches Springfield 64-53

Riding a wave of production, Mesa surfed over Springfield 64-53 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 27.
Recently on December 16, Springfield squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.