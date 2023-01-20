Melrose Park Walther Christian posts win at Ellison Chicago Intl Charter's expense 62-52

Melrose Park Walther Christian charged Ellison Chicago Intl Charter and collected a 62-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter and Melrose Park Walther Christian squared off with January 26, 2022 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter faced off against Chicago Northtown and Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Chicago Hope on January 11 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.