Melrose Park Walther Christian carves slim margin over Chicago Holy Trinity 71-68

Melrose Park Walther Christian edged Chicago Holy Trinity 71-68 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball action on January 30.

Last season, Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Holy Trinity squared off with February 3, 2022 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Ellison Chicago Intl Charter. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.