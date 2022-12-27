Medina defeats Chicago Austin in lopsided affair 63-43

Chicago Austin got no credit and no consideration from Medina, which slammed the door 63-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The last time Medina and Chicago Austin played in a 39-32 game on December 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
