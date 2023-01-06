 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maywood Proviso East nets nifty victory over Peoria Manual 68-61

Maywood Proviso East finally found a way to top Peoria Manual 68-61 at Peoria Manual High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Peoria Manual faced off against Bloomington and Maywood Proviso East took on Chicago St Rita on December 29 at Chicago St Rita High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

