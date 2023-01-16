Maywood Proviso East knocks out victory beat against Chicago Marshall 68-56

Maywood Proviso East handed Chicago Marshall a tough 68-56 loss for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 16.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Marshall faced off against Chicago Wells and Maywood Proviso East took on Peoria Manual on January 6 at Peoria Manual High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.