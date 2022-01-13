Mattoon rains down on Mahomet-Seymour 55-45

Mattoon trucked Mahomet-Seymour on the road to a 55-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.

The Green Wave's shooting jumped to a 23-17 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

There was no room for doubt as the Green Wave added to their advantage with a 32-28 margin in the closing period.

