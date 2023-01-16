Mattoon knocks off Pana 53-50

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mattoon defeated Pana 53-50 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 16.
Last season, Mattoon and Pana squared off with January 22, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Pana faced off against Macon Meridian and Mattoon took on Charleston on January 6 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.