Mason City Illini Central survives competitive clash with Roanoke-Benson 45-44

Mason City Illini Central posted a tight 45-44 win over Roanoke-Benson in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
In recent action on December 14, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Roanoke-Benson took on Streator Woodland on December 17 at Streator Woodland High School.
