Mason City Illini Central rides the rough off Hartsburg-Emden 62-50

Mason City Illini Central collected a solid win over Hartsburg-Emden in a 62-50 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Hartsburg-Emden showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over Mason City Illini Central as the first quarter ended.

The Stags took a 31-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Hartsburg-Emden had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Mason City Illini Central 42-39.

The Cougars put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 23-8 edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.