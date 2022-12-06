Mason City Illini Central rides the rough off Hartsburg-Emden 62-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Illini Central collected a solid win over Hartsburg-Emden in a 62-50 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Hartsburg-Emden showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over Mason City Illini Central as the first quarter ended.

The Stags took a 31-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Hartsburg-Emden had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Mason City Illini Central 42-39.

The Cougars put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 23-8 edge in the fourth quarter.

