Mason City Illini Central poked just enough holes in Lewistown's defense to garner a taut, 51-45 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.