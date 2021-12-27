Mascoutah mauls Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in strong showing 71-40

Mascoutah's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 71-40 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Mascoutah made the first move by forging a 16-14 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

Mascoutah's shooting jumped to a 31-21 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at the half.

Mascoutah roared to a 60-32 bulge over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.