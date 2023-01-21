Maroa-Forsyth wins tense tussle with Macon Meridian 69-60

Maroa-Forsyth walked the high-wire before edging Macon Meridian 69-60 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 13, Macon Meridian faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.