Maroa-Forsyth takes victory lap past Warrensburg-Latham 61-38

Maroa-Forsyth delivered all the smoke to disorient Warrensburg-Latham and flew away with a 61-38 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 72-66 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth took on Monticello on December 10 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
