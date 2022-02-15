Maroa-Forsyth takes victory lap over Sullivan 72-47

Maroa-Forsyth offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sullivan with an all-around effort during this 72-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 9, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains and Sullivan took on Moweaqua Central A & M on February 8 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.